News

Police drug operations intensifies with more arrests

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 2, 2020 4:56 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Police drug operations around the country have intensified.

A 45-year-old taxi driver was taken into custody on Thursday after a raid at his home resulted in the seizure of apparatus and equipment allegedly used to produce hard drugs.

Police also found smoking apparatus, electronic items and foreign currency.

Article continues after advertisement

The raid was conducted at Delainasole Settlement in Nasinu.

Two other taxi drivers were also arrested at the location.

In the Western Division, three men appeared in court for alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs after they were found in possession of white substances which tested positive for methamphetamine.

The first accused is a 28-year-old unemployed man of Waiyavi, Lautoka – arrested following a raid in an apartment complex where he was allegedly found with methamphetamine and marijuana.

The second incident involved a taxi driver and a tow truck driver who was arrested in Lautoka after they were found with white crystals which tested positive as methamphetamine.

Police says while the focus on hard drugs continues in the main urban centres, operations on eradicating the cultivation of marijuana also continue.

A raid at Muanisolo, Naceva in Kadavu resulted in the seizure of 400 marijuana plants.

In another raid conducted near Naivakarauniniu Village, another 400 marijuana plants were discovered.

A third raid conducted in Nauciwai Village, Yale resulted in the seizure of more than 700 plants believed to be marijuana.

A 59-year-old farmer has been arrested following the raid in Naivakarauniniu Village.

