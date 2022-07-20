Police dismissed claims of assault

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Police Force has dismissed a claim of police brutality that is floating on social media.

Police says Labasa officers were attending to a case of domestic violence in Waiqele where a 68-year-old woman was allegedly being assaulted by her son, 48.

It says the man was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Police say the officers who tried to arrest the accused were allegedly assaulted in the process and they took necessary actions to subdue him.



[Source: Fiji Police]

However, he refused to cooperate and continued to threaten the victim.

The authority also say the victim in this alleged case of assault has given her statement and also refutes the claim that her son was assaulted by officers.

The suspect has been charged with serious assault, resisting arrest, assault causing actual bodily harm, and a Domestic Violence Restraining Order has been taken out against him by the victim.

The accused will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.