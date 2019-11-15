Police disappointed with advisories falling on deaf ears: Qiolevu

Police are disappointed that numerous advisories and warnings have fallen on deaf ears.

Chief of Operations ACP Maretino Qiolevu says this was evident as two lives were lost in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Sarai.

Qiolevu says Fijians were warned well ahead of time but but many chose to ignore the advisories.

“It has been very challenging for us. It is a mammoth task and it always draw our resources as well, just because people do not adhere to instructions.”

Qiolevu adds that such situations often puts their officers in challenging positions, and he warns this time serious actions will be taken.

“Our officers have been directed to interview whom we feel are not adhering to instructions and advisories given out. We are serious about it and if we need to take people to task and charge for negligence, we will do it.”

He also highlighted that there are officers also keeping an eye on all evacuation centers.

“Covering our evacuation centers all over and we have been placing police officers there on static duties and also mobile coverage to all this evacuation centers – to ensure safety and security especially for women and children who are most vulnerable and also ensure there are no criminal activity.”

ACP Qiolevu says overall the Force is pleased that they have maintained law and order during the festive season.