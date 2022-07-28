Police destroys $33 million haul of cocaine

More than $33 million worth of cocaine was destroyed by the Fiji Police Force today.

It was destroyed at the Davuilevu Dignified Crematorium in the presence of Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, and Forensics.

A judicial officer was present as well.

The bars of cocaine destroyed today had washed up on the shores of the islands in 2018.

Officers destroyed over 130 bars of cocaine seized in 2018 by the Criminal Investigation Department.