Police deploy new boat to serve 13 villages in Yasawa

A new Police boat has been deployed to serve the thirteen villages, Resorts and Hotels in the Yasawa group of islands.

The FPB Nacula was handed over by the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho where he advised the officers serving at the Nacula Community Post to look after the important mobility assets considering their vast maritime area of operation.

The Commissioner says as the news of the handing over of the new boat spreads, expectations will grow as people and visitors to the Yasawa Group of islands will expect improved service delivery.

Qiliho says also urged the officers to remember their responsibility to ensure that reports, search and rescue efforts and other policing services are attended to and to serve the people well.

The Commissioner also acknowledged the community support shown towards the officers serving in Nacula.

Brigadier-General Qiliho says the community support played a big part in the success of policing efforts and thanked community leaders and business operators for assisting the officers.