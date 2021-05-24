Home

News

Police deny reports of men detained in containers

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist
July 27, 2021 11:51 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

Police have denied social media reports that a group of men were rounded up from Sabeto to Nawaka and kept in a container at the Nadi Police Station.

The Fiji Police Force says this is another example of how certain social media commentators are willing to fabricate information to advance their agenda.

It says not a single person was brought into police custody from the areas mentioned.

Article continues after advertisement

The social media post had claimed these individuals were targeted because they were collecting signatures for a petition against the iTaukei Land Trust Amendment Bill.

Acting Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says the post is aimed at inciting communal hatred and it is unfortunate that there are already a number of repulsive comments made against other members of the community – including calls for violence.

He adds this is what police had reminded people to be mindful of, and not to be easily swayed or misled by individuals as comments aimed at inciting violence and unrest will be investigated.

A Lomolomo villager was arrested over the weekend and is still under investigation for allegedly sharing similar posts of false information aimed at inciting civil unrest.

Police have warned that they will not hesitate to make more arrests.

