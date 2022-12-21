Police COO to meet political party leaders over stoning incidents

Police Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan will meet with political party leaders today to discuss reports of stoning incidents last night.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says they are concerned about the number of reports of stoning incidents received last night targeting the homes and businesses of Fijians of Indian descent.

Qiliho says through their community policing efforts, community visitations are also being conducted throughout Fiji.

They are targeting business operators, religious institutions, farming communities to provide assurance that we remain focused on ensuring a safe conducive environment for all Fijians during the post-election period.

QIliho is calling for calm and is urging all Fijians to respect the political process following recent political developments.

He is urging all Fijians to celebrate responsibly and with humility and also request political party leaders to stress the same to their supporters.

Qiliho is also calling on social media users to be mindful of what they post, so as not to create unnecessary panic and fear based on rumours and unsubstantiated information.