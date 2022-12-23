Police COO ACP Abdul Khan resigns

Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdul Khan has resigned from the Fiji Police Force citing personal reasons.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says he has accepted the resignation after the decision was reached on mutual understanding.

Qiliho says he respects ACP Khan’s decision to resign from the organization.

Article continues after advertisement

The Commissioner has wished him well for his future endeavors and thanked him for his service.

The Commanding Officer Police Special Response Unit SSP Livai Driu will take up the post of Chief Operations Officer and has been promoted to Acting Commissioner of Police this morning.