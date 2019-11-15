Police convene with CSO’s to combat crime

In order to strengthen networking and map a way towards fighting crime, the Fiji Police Force convened a meeting with members of Civil Society Organisations this past week.

A meeting invitation was extended by the Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu to more than thirty CSOs.

Tudravu says CSO’s have made valuable contributions towards crime prevention initiatives as they have the expertise and specialized knowledge in areas which police lack at times.

He says they have their limitations and cannot minimize the crime rate on their own.

A presentation on past crime trends and statistics was made by Director Strategic Planning SSP Aporosa Lutunauga.

While there were issues raised regarding Police Service delivery, the Acting Commissioner said the purpose of the meeting was to establish networks to address such issues.