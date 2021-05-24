Police continue search for alleged hit and run driver

Forensic analysis has been carried out on a vehicle believed to be involved in an alleged hit and run in Nadi on Friday night.

Police say a 30-year-old man of Dakuinuku Tailevu lost his life after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle at Korociri along the Nadi Back Road at around 9pm.

The driver allegedly fled the scene after the accident.

Police confirm the driver is yet to be arrested as police are now awaiting the analysis report.