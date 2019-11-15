Police continues investigation into Kishore Kumar

Police is still extracting information from the items seized from the home of Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says Police will be able to take Kumar in for questioning again once the current formal process is complete.

Kumar was caution interviewed and released last week in relation to his Facebook posts attacking National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua.

The Computer Science teacher posted numerous videos attacking Qereqeretabua’s character, claiming to have a pornographic video of her.

He, however, did not respond to FBC News when asked to independently verify if there was in-fact any such video and its authenticity.

Following his release last week, he publicly apologized to NFP MP Qereqeretabua through a post on his Kishore Kumar Publication Facebook page.

He also clarified that he is not a member of any political party.