Police continues election preparations

The Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho

The Fiji Police Force is working closely with the Fijian Elections Office as it prepares for the General Election this year.

The Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, says they have been allocated just over a million dollars in the national budget for preparations towards the elections.

Qiliho says they also received the same allocation last financial year and it is being used to upgrade their facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

”Part of that is being used to renovate police posts and police stations that will become polling hubs and also provide security for ballot papers after the process. If you look around, you will see that happening. We started off in parts of Viti Levu, going into the rural areas and the outer islands now.”

Qiliho says along with the allocation for this financial year, their election budget will help them to continue training officers for Election Day.

”The whole Police Force has undergone that preparatory training for the elections so the whole police force will be involved during the elections process. We are continue to work closely with the Supervisor of Elections on training and refresher training.”

Qiliho adds that they will also look to set up a command and coordination centre where all government agencies involved in the elections will gather so they can coordinate things better not only from a security perspective but also from a logistical one.