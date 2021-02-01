No traditional reconciliation says Police

Police say that it does not entertain traditional reconciliations in instances where people have taken the law into their own hands.

This comes as there have been talks in the community of a proposed veisorosorovi or a traditional reconciliation, which has been proposed for the Youth of two communities in Nabua, who were involved in a violent brawl on Easter Saturday.

Despite the Nabua Methodist Circuit Pastor, Saiasi Qalica, talking of a proposed traditional reconciliation, Police says nothing has changed in a bid to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

A heightened Police presence is being maintained around the Nabua area the security of the residents in the area.

Police have been holding meetings with both youth groups from the respective communities in Nabua where issues are being discussed and possible solutions for a way forward.

When questioned about the cause and those who may have instigated the violent brawl, Police maintain that investigations are ongoing with a person of interest currently in custody.