Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

No traditional reconciliation says Police

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 7, 2021 7:48 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

Police say that it does not entertain traditional reconciliations in instances where people have taken the law into their own hands.

This comes as there have been talks in the community of a proposed veisorosorovi or a traditional reconciliation, which has been proposed for the Youth of two communities in Nabua, who were involved in a violent brawl on Easter Saturday.

Despite the Nabua Methodist Circuit Pastor, Saiasi Qalica, talking of a proposed traditional reconciliation, Police says nothing has changed in a bid to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

Article continues after advertisement

A heightened Police presence is being maintained around the Nabua area the security of the residents in the area.

Police have been holding meetings with both youth groups from the respective communities in Nabua where issues are being discussed and possible solutions for a way forward.

When questioned about the cause and those who may have instigated the violent brawl, Police maintain that investigations are ongoing with a person of interest currently in custody.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.