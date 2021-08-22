Home

Police continue to issue infringement notices for COVID breaches

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 3, 2021 11:30 am

Ninety-five Public Health Infringement Notices were issued from Saturday morning to yesterday.

One infringement notice was issued for failing to wear a mask in order to enter business premises in the Western Division.

Of the 95 cases, 29 were for failing to wear a face-covering in a public place, 13 for social gathering, 3 for failing to wear a mask in a Public Service Vehicle, breach of curfew 37, 8 for failure to comply with orders in relation to consumption of liquor and kava in a public place and 4 for failure to comply with 50% capacity in a public service vehicle.

Police say people can expect a surge in operations in support of the Ministry of Health’s containment and mitigation efforts.

Snap checkpoints will be erected throughout the divisions as officers continue to conduct community visitations as well as keeping a close eye on business operators to ensure they are complying with health measures.

Fijians have been encouraged to report breaches.

