Police continue to investigate Lautoka accident

An accident involving a private car and a truck occurred in Matawalu, Lautoka today.
Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says they are still trying to compile details of the accident and to identify if there were any fatality.
More details are expected to be released this afternoon.
