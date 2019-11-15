Home

News

Police continue to investigate Lautoka accident

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 17, 2020 2:23 pm
An accident involving a private car and a truck occurred in Matawalu, Lautoka today.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says they are still trying to compile details of the accident and to identify if there were any fatality.

More details are expected to be released this afternoon.

