Officers continue to face drug problems

The Police Force remains committed in its fight against drugs as this remains the single biggest problem for the Police Force.

During the Police Force Outreach Meeting with the Korean Community earlier today, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Maria Serukalou highlighted cases registered by the Police Force so far.

In the last five years, the force registered 292 methamphetamine cases, 17 cocaine cases, and 5371 marijuana cases.

”The Fiji Police Force is committed in the fight against drugs and we deploy our resources and continue to intercept drug trafficking at our borders and also uprooting of cultivated drugs in Fiji.”

Serukalou adds the major seizures were done at Denarau, Nadi Airport, and Post Office.

”Fiji being the transhipment hub for hard drugs demands inter-agency collaboration to enhance our capabilities and footprints in the drug enforcement activities.”

ASP Serukalou also indicated a 23 percent decrease in overall crime rates in the last five years.

She adds there was also a 10 percent decrease in serious crimes, and crimes against women and children between 2021 and 2022.