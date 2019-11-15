Police continue search for driver involved in hit and run accident

Police are still searching for the driver who fled the scene of a fatal hit and run accident in Ra over the weekend.

The accident claimed the life of a 19-year-old farmer from Namuaimada Village in Ra on Saturday night.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says officers are working around the clock to locate the driver.

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is requested to call the Western Division Command Center on 9905 457.

Police say the victim was riding his bike with another villager along the King’s Road near Navolau at around 9.30pm when he was hit by the unknown vehicle.

The man was rushed to the Rakiraki Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The road death toll currently stands at 20 compared to 35 for the same period last year.