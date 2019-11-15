Police constable follows father’s footseps

It was a proud moment for Police Constable Timoci Lutunauga at the police passout parade yesterday, knowing he has successfully followed his father’s footsteps.

It was made all the more special when he was awarded the Commandants Book Prize for The Most Improved Recruit Constable in the recruit course.

“I didn’t even expect my name to be in the commander’s book prize and it is like an extra achievement for me and I am very proud.”

Article continues after advertisement

Lutunauga joined the force as a special constable earlier this year and worked in the Human Resources Department.

Being absorbed into the force has motivated him to better serve all Fijians.

“There’s a big difference I have learnt from transitioning from a special constable to a regular officer, I know the responsibility I carry is very important and I will carry it with humility, empathy and pride.”

The Commissioners Book Prize was awarded to Constable Dale Sauqaqa and the Baton of Honor was awarded to Constable Jonetani Ratu.