Police constable commended for his assistance

Police Constable Peni Cavuilagi was awarded a Certificate of Commendation for assisting a victim of an alleged aggravated robbery case in Lautoka.

The victim, a taxi driver picked three suspects from Drasa Avenue and after arriving at their destination in Balawa, they allegedly assaulted and robbed him of his phone and assorted items.

Cavuilagi who was off duty was resting at his home when he heard the victim shouting for help and chased the three, where he was able to apprehend one of the suspects.

The 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody whereby investigators managed to gather information of the other two accused persons.

Acting Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu commended the young officer’s actions adding he was destined to have a long and prosperous policing career.