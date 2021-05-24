Police confirm reports of Pacific Harbour break-in

Police have confirmed two reports of an attempted break-in and two cases of burglaries from a community in Pacific Harbour, Navua.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says in all these instances, money was allegedly stolen from the houses the perpetrators allegedly entered.

Residents of River Drive in Pacific Harbour have raised their concerns with police about the break-ins happening in their community.

The resident also claims that the perpetrators are entering the house via louver windows and are using a ladder to get into the house.

Police are looking into the matter.