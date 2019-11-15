Police confident of disrupting drug trade in Fiji

Police are confident that it has collected enough Intel to functionally disrupt drug operations in Fiji.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says there has been an increase in the number of drug related arrests in recent months.

Qiliho adds there has been concerns regarding the increase in alleged possession of green drugs or marijuana and hard drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine.

The Chief of Police says they continue to gather information which adds on to what the Force has gathered in the last three years and they are confident of disrupting this illegal trade in the country.

“We’ve have set up teams in all divisions now specifically in coordinating activities with the special task force team that I have that is enabling us to make significant strides in that area.”

There have been a total of 1,223 drug cases recorded by Police in Fiji in 2019.

According to the Fiji Police Force, this is an increase of 16 percent when compared to 1,058 drug raids in 2018.