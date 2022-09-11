Police conducts joint raids in Central Division

[Photo: Supplied]

A joint raid by the Southern Division Taskforce, K9, and the Fiji Detector Dog Units resulted in the seizure of a substantial amount of dried leaves believed to be marijuana in Makoi, Nasinu yesterday.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says the drugs were discovered inside and outside the suspect’s home.

ACP Khan says when the officers approached the suspect, he threw bundles of dried leaves into a neighbor’s property.

Article continues after advertisement

In another incident a male in his 20s was detained in Suva last night on suspicion of taking part in car break-ins.

In a third raid in Nanuku Settlement in Vatuwaqa, Suva the officers discovered electronic gadgets and musical instruments believed to be stolen.

ACP Khan says it is good to notice growing community support that is helping reduce crime rate in the Central Division.

He adds community policing efforts adopt various approaches that range from groups that are vanua, religious, sporting, family and youth based.