Multiple drug raids lead to arrests

Togatata. [Photo Supplied]

Two men are in custody following a drug raid conducted by police and the K9 Unit in the Eastern Division at Burelevu Village yesterday.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says more than 140 plants believed to be marijuana were seized from their farms.

The plants have been sent for analysis as investigations continue.

Burelevu Village. [Photo Supplied]

ACP Khan says a mop up exercise conducted by the Northern Division Operations team resulted in the seizure of plants believed to be marijuana from a farmhouse in Togatoga in Nawi, Cakaudrove.

A suspect is in custody as investigations continue.



Seizure at Vulovi. [Photo Supplied]

A similar exercise was conducted at Kanakana Village, Tunuloa, where a 20-year old was arrested after plants believed to be marijuana were seized.

There was also a discovery of more than 150 sachets of dried leaves from a man inside a shop at Vulovi, in the Northern division.