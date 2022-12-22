Police conduct snap checkpoints

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police force has reiterated its commitment to the maintenance of law and order.

Police are conducting snap checkpoints and patrols tonight.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan has thanked everyone for supporting the officers on the ground.

He says members of the public have stopped by at checkpoints with refreshments and offered a cold cup of juice, water, and even some food for officers on foot patrol as they go about their night operations.

ACP Khan said the support is truly reflective of the spirit of giving this festive season and he reiterates the Force’s commitment to the maintenance of law and order.