Police concerned with increasing road accidents

The Fiji Police Force is concerned with the increase in serious road accidents, some of which have led to fatalities.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says the major cause of these accidents are speeding and drunk driving.

ACP Khan says these accidents and loss of lives can be avoided if drivers are more vigilant on the road.

[Police Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan]

“We urge each and everyone that is behind the wheels to be responsible, to be out there and not only think about themselves but other road users that are out there. This is the year that we are looking at to have one of our lowest fatalities compared to other years and we can only do that if we work together to ensure that our roads are safe for each and everyone out there.”

In the most recent accident in Nabouwalu over the weekend, a tertiary student died when the car she was in, tumbled off the road.

The road death toll stands at 36 compared to 55 in the same period last year.