Police concerned with hate speech against proposed Bill

The Fiji Police Force is concerned with the increasing number of hate speeches and threats made on social media in relation to the proposed iTaukei Land Amendment Bill 2021.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says people need not allow their emotions to cloud their judgment when making comments on the proposed Bill.

Tudravu says the Force acknowledges that land is a sensitive subject for many Fijians, however, people must remember that freedom of speech and expression comes with responsibilities.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu

He adds people need to be cautious about comments that are aimed at inciting civil unrest as it will be investigated.

The acting COMPOL is pleading with Fijians to allow the process of the tabling of the Bill to be carried out.

He says there are also legal channels to be followed if one wishes to have their grievances addressed as threats of violence will only result in arrests.

According to Tudravu the country is already facing a difficult and challenging period in battling COVID-19 and any move to gather in numbers will aggravate current efforts.