News

Police complaint against Gavoka and Duru

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 9, 2021 4:15 pm
Mosese Bulitavu

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament, Mosese Bulitavu has lodged a police complaint against SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka, and General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru.

The complaint was lodged at the Totogo Police station in Suva this afternoon, accusing Gavoka and Duru of perjury.

Bulitavu claims Management Board resolutions were forged and signed by Duru, allowing Gavoka to take a false oath in court.

Article continues after advertisement

He alleges this transpired when Gavoka filed a complaint in the Court of Disputed Returns seeking to have Bulitavu removed as an MP.

Police confirm receiving the complaint this afternoon.

The Court of Disputed Returns’ in its ruling stated after analyzing the evidence that the SODELPA Management Board did not have a meeting as required, to authorize court proceedings against Bulitavu.

Gavoka had submitted into evidence a purported resolution giving him authority to take Bulitavu to court, which Bulitavu is now alleging was an act of perjury.

