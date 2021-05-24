Police Commissioner sets record straight

The Commissioner of Police has put to rest doubts regarding the independence of the Fiji Police Force.

This follows the questioning of certain politicians regarding their comments on the now amended i-Taukei Land Trust Bill and the recent arrest of Doctor Jone Hawea and speculations were high that Fiji is a Police state.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho sets the record straight saying they make their own calls.

“I will be very clear about this and I hope it will put this to rest, we will not be drawn into political statements and even in this situation. They have said what they’ve said and we won’t be drawn into that. We are an independent organization and we will continue to deal with people who break the law.”

Qiliho says the organization is focused on maintaining law and order.

The Police Commissioner says individuals including politicians will have their say in certain matters but no one is above the law.