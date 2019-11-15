Police commissioner discusses cooperation with Beijing

Future direction for law enforcement cooperation between Fiji and China topped the list of discussions between the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho and the Senior Ministry of Public Security in Beijing, China recently.

The visit is consistent with the Memorandum Of Understanding signed in 2011 and is part of the effort to strength bilateral engagements with Beijing.

The arrangement provides a robust platform for information exchange with external law enforcement partners noting the increase in trans-border crimes.

The visit also included focused discussions on training, People to People exchanges, operation concepts, and joint investigations on specific transnational crimes.