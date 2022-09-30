Police close in on allegations of attempted abductions

Police say its Criminal Investigations Department is working on the details of all the vehicle registrations being circulated on social media for allegations of involvement in abductions.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says police are also in the process of reaching out to those posting information on the alleged abduction attempts.

Qiliho is requesting that these people call the CID Department or Crimestoppers on 919 or the Criminal Investigations Department on 331159 to help the police in gathering as much information as possible about these alleged incidents.