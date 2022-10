Pictured above is a police badge. [File Photo]

The death of a 16-year-old boy of Raiwaqa has been classified as murder.

The teenager passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital on Sunday.

It’s believed he was drinking with other youths in Raiwaqa and was playing around when someone tackled him to the ground.

Police had said others sought help when they noticed the victim lying motionless.

Police investigations continue.