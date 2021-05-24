Home

News

Police Chief concerned with increasing breaches

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 13, 2021 6:10 am

High numbers of Public Health Infringements Notices continue to be issued daily as hundreds of Fijians disregard COVID safe protocols.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says this is concerning as such behavior will only slow down our road to recovery.

With containment borders in Viti Levu lifting soon, Qiliho is reminding Fijians that public health restrictions remain.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ll just reiterate the call for people to be responsible. It is concerning that the numbers continue to rise as government and Ministry of Health leads us on a pathway of getting us out of the current restrictions.”

Police recently issued 162 Public Health infringement notices, with failure to wear a mask topping the list.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says if people are to return to some sense of normalcy, responsible behavior is a must.

The Ministry of Health had earlier advised that these measures will be in place for some time and the Police will continue to enforce the law accordingly.

