Police charge one of its own for alleged COVID-19 lockdown breach

Police has charged one of its own for allegedly breaching the Lautoka lockdown restrictions.

The senior officer is alleged to have left Lautoka and returned to Sigatoka over the weekend.

He has been charged with one count of disobedience of lawful order and will be produced at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the alleged selfish actions of the senior officer is deeply concerning.

Qiliho says he has directed the officer be sent on interdiction/suspension and charged.

The Police Chief says they can’t have law enforcers who are intent on serving their own needs while blatantly disregarding the welfare, safety and security of the people they serve, particularly in a time where police are relied upon heavily to keep everyone safe.

Brigadier-General Qiliho says the alleged actions of this officer, in no way reflects the tireless work put in by hundreds of other officers manning the checkpoints and those currently serving within the Lautoka restricted areas these past few days.

He says there is no place in the Fiji Police Force for officers who break the very laws, they are expected to uphold.

Brigadier-General Qiliho says he will ensure that those officers who are found breaching the restrictions are made to face the consequences of their actions in a court of law like everyone else.

