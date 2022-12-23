Police Chaplain told to leave

The Fiji Police Force Chaplain’s secondment to the organization has been ceased effective immediately.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says presently, he is on leave, and a senior delegation from the Force will facilitate his return to the Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma upon the completion of his leave.

Qiliho says the reasons for the cessation of his secondment will not be divulged publicly.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds this will be discussed personally with the President of the Methodist Church Reverend Ili Vunisuwai.