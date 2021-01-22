Police challenged to help build a safe Fiji

The Police Force have been challenged to re-focus, re-strategize and re-align their operation concept for the sake of building a safer Fiji.

While giving his address during the Fiji Police Force Community Policing Symposium this morning, Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu says winning public approval will require a lot of work from every individual member of the organization.

Seruiratu says Police need to get the basics of service delivery right if they want to win the support of every community member to share the responsibility of preventing crime.

He says it is important to get the small things right and every police officer needs to be reminded that they are no different to those they serve.

The Defence Minister re-iterated that community support will only be forthcoming if the community trusts the police.

He says if Police mistreat and lose the trust of those they serve, they should not be expecting a lot in return.

He commended the Acting Commissioner for dedicating the first three months of 2021 towards strengthening customer service as it will augur well in supporting community policing efforts.

The Fiji Police Community Policing two day Symposium ends tomorrow.