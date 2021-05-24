Police calls on parents to monitor their children

The Fiji Police Force is calling on parents to closely monitor their children’s whereabouts and ensure they are safe and must be at home at night.

This comes after a video was circulated on social media showing that youth and teenagers were loitering around the Suva Bus Stand at night when Police were not around.

Acting Chief Operations Officer, ACP Sakeo Ganivatu says everything went back to normal when officers came minutes later to ensure everyone returned home before curfew.

ACP Ganivatu assures that officers continue to be present around the city, particularly at the bus stand area at night for the safety of every Fijian.

He adds it’s unfortunate that many young people will always try to take advantage of any situation once they notice that law enforcement officers are not around.

The Police Force is calling on all young people to be responsible citizens.