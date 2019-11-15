Police call for public assistance to find missing 15-year-old

Fifteen year old Sanjani Lata has been reported missing at the Nabua Police Station.

Lata was last seen at her home in Kaunitoni Street in Vatuwaqa on Friday morning.

When her mother returned home in the afternoon, she was informed that her daughter had left home earlier in the day and had not returned.

Police are calling on the public if anyone has any information on Lata’s whereabouts to call the Nabua Police Station on 9905 528.