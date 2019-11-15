Police budget to help complete restructure

The increase in the budget provided to the Fiji Police Force will also allow for the completion of the second phase of the Force’s restructuring program.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says the restructure includes the regularization of Special Constables who will be fully trained Police Officers.

Qiliho adds this should see an increase by many folds in outputs because now the Force will not have Special Constables who are untrained adding that to date there are more than 800 fully trained Police Officers.

Article continues after advertisement

The Police Commissioner says this should also see an increase in the completion of investigations that can be produced in court.

“There are many positives that have come out of what we have been provided with, we have to work with other stakeholders as well as the Ministry of Youth, we have to work closely with them especially in red zone areas, where the youth groups need to be looked after rather than us trying to solve it on our own through community policing, we have to work with the relevant government departments.”

The Fiji Police Force has been allocated $200.6m, an increase of $22.8m.