Police brutality must not be condoned: Union

[Source: Screenshot from the video]

Police officers are supposed to protect citizens and not take the law into their own hands.

That’s the sentiment of the Transport Workers Union following the release of a video on social media, showing a policeman violently apprehending a bus driver in Labasa yesterday.

Union General Secretary Kamlesh Kumar says such actions cannot be condoned and has called for a full enquiry.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar adds the man was attacked while sitting on the driver’s seat and in full view of the public.

The Union claims the police officer was retaliating after the bus driver asked why the officer wanted his driving license.

The Fiji Police Force Internal Affairs Unit is already investigating the incident and the officer involved has been suspended pending the outcome.

The bus driver meanwhile has been charged with failure to provide name and address under the Criminal Procedure Act, and Serious Assault for allegedly assaulting the police officer during the execution of his duties.