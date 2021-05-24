Home

Police begins investigation into alleged brutality

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
August 26, 2021 2:41 pm

The Internal Affairs Unit with the Fiji Police Force is now investigating claims of alleged police brutality in Bulileka, Labasa.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirmed this to FBC News this morning.

The 18-year-old at the centre of this claim and another friend who were both allegedly beaten by police officers on Sunday night have been interviewed by Police.

Several eye witnesses have also given their account of the alleged incident.

It’s claimed that several police officers beat the two youth in the Low-Cost Housing area on Sunday night.

The youth were part of a drinking party who were earlier dispersed by the officers.

The family of one of the youth is seeking answers from the Fiji Police Force on why their son was beaten and why he was not taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

