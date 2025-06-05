Police begin probe into COI findings

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu [ file photo ]

A dedicated team from the Criminal Investigations Department has been assigned to assess the findings of the Commission of Inquiry report.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu confirmed this following a high-level meeting this morning with Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai and Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Tudravu said the report was officially handed over by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during the meeting, and investigators will now thoroughly analyse its contents before providing recommendations on the next course of action.

The COI report has shed light on the appointment of former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali, focusing on the processes and circumstances surrounding her selection.

The report outlines findings related to whether due process was followed, and if there were any breaches of protocol, political interference, or irregularities during her appointment to lead FICAC.

While the full details of the report have not been publicly released, its content is expected to play a key role in ongoing discussions at the highest levels of government.

