Police beefs up festive operation

The festive season usually means increased movements of people in all towns and cities.

To ensure there are no major disruptions, the Fiji Police Force has once again beefed up its security to create a safe environment.

Commissioner Brigadier General, Sitiveni Qiliho, says officers will not only focus on keeping the crime statistics low but also ensure that all COVID safe measures are followed.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to keep the crime stats low. The people have gotten more freedom now and we are mindful of the COVID-19 safety measures. Some are quite relaxed about things please look after yourselves. Just play it safe, times are tough and there are people who will target others as opportunists.”

Qiliho stresses that Fijians are being reminded that they cannot afford to have a carefree attitude this festive season.

He adds the Force is also working with the Land Transport Authority as they will be out in strength as part of a joint Festive Season Road Safety Campaign.