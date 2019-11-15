Police beefed patrol amidst few brawls involving students

Police Patrols have been beefed up in red zones in and around Suva city to avoid any form of school violence.

This comes amidst reports of a few brawls involving students from prominent Suva schools this week.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says these incidents mostly occur at the Suva Bus Station after school hours.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds these cases are common particularly at this time of the year and the Police Force is doing all it can to put an end to it.

“That was unfortunate that’s why the message was reiterated this morning to the respective commanding officer to make sure that there visibility on the ground. Because that’s the time where school rivalry is at its peak not only with current students but also former students.”

Since the school zone competitions began last month, tensions have been high between some schools and the bus station has been identified as a hot spot for these brawls.

Ana says the Police Force believes strengthening the engagement of school heads and Student Councils is critical.

“That is why we had sent out our officers to the respective schools held meetings with not only the School Principals but also the School Prefects and got them on board.”

Naisoro highlighted that they have also partnered with the Suva City Council to track down retailers who are illegally selling cigarettes to students.