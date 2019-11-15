Police beef up traffic operations

The police force is hopeful their COVID-19 operations will drastically reduce road fatalities this year.

Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says the curfew restriction in place has greatly assisted them so far.

The road death toll stands at 30 compared to 47 for the same period last year.

With the festive season just around the corner, ACP Khan says they have mobilized and deployed teams across the country to ensure public safety.

“If we continue with this trend that we have that we can control we can definitely reduce from the numbers that we have from last year. For all road users, we urge you to have that responsibility of using the roads.”

A Police Operation Unit conducted special operations in Savusavu over the past few days to ensure motorists and the public adhere to road rules.

ACP Khan says there should be no room for excuses from officers.

“We cannot be coming with the excuse of adverse weather conditions or whatever. Even if it rains, police officers will be out there. In the last few days, there’s been a traffic management review on traffic flow in Labasa where there use to be some traffic congestion as well and the officers had looked into that and have put a mechanism in place on how they can control traffic flow.”

The Force will be ramping up its traffic management operations in the next few weeks as we head into the festive season.”