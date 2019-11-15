Police beef up surveillance in Nausori

The Fiji Police Force is beefing up operations and surveillance in the greater Nausori including ‘red zones’ or areas prone to crime.

Senior officers met with the Nausori Chamber of Commerce last night where businesses complained about drug peddling, glue-sniffing, and theft among other activities.

Officer in Charge Nausori, ASP Sunil Chand says increased police presence since last week has led to 15 arrests.

Police have also managed to apprehend 7 people found drinking in public, 4 were drunk and disorderly, 3 were in possession of illegal substances, another 3 have been charged with theft and 4 people failed to comply with orders.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan they’ve also set up K9 unit based in Raralevu, covering the greater Nausori and Nakasi areas.

“We have already deployed the K9 Unit and are thankful to our Director Corporate Services and the team that have re-done our dog kennel in Raralevu. The K9 Unit posted there will cover Nausori and Nakasi area.”

ACP Khan says in the last 7 days, they have installed 9 CCTV cameras connected to the Eastern Division Command Centre.

Special Administrator Nausori Uman Kant Patel says the Chamber of Commerce will also install an additional 4 cameras before the end of the month.

“You can see in a short time all CCTVs cameras are up and we have made a number of arrests and we’re sharing data. We have formed a viber group as well in which we share information. Please feel free to join the group to communicate.”

Police will also install security cameras near the Agro Marketing Office, Brown Lane, Ratu Cakobau Park, TFL tower and the Dilkusha area.