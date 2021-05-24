Home

Police beef up surveillance as restrictions ease

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 14, 2021 6:15 am

The Fiji Police Force will continue to beef up manpower with a lot of movement expected over the festive season.

This is in anticipation of the country reaching 90 percent vaccination coverage by this weekend and the curfew hours shifting to 12 midnight from tomorrow.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho has commended Fijians for their patience and support of the government’s efforts in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

[Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho]

He adds they have put together surveillance and monitoring strategies to ensure safety.

“We’ve exhausted all the planning stages and we are waiting for the finer details to put out. The challenge now, with more restrictions being eased that we continue to deliver that security and stability so that prosperity can come in with economic activity and other activities that go with it.”

With the resumption of maritime travel, police will also be monitoring various wharves and landings to ensure illegal activities are kept at bay.

