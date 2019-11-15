Home

News

Police beef up operations for New Years

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 30, 2020 12:59 pm
Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan.

Fiji Police Force is warning against unruly behaviour during New Year’s celebrations as the curfew restrictions will still be in place.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says they will not tolerate rowdy and drunk and disorderly behaviour, or any breach of curfew.

Addressing more than 100 officers at the Police Special Response Unit today, Khan says during this festive season, police will maintain a heightened presence within urban centres and communities.

ACP Khan says some people may think they can get away with breaking curfew, but police officers have been instructed not to hesitate in making arrests.

“I would urge everyone to respect the curfew hours that is in place from 11pm to 4am. Within the village settings that we have, the churches that are out there, see that movement is controlled if they are within the church that’s fine but if people are moving out that will be breach of curfew and we will not hesitate to arrest people.”

More than 1,000 police officers will be stationed at checkpoints around the country over the New Year’s long weekend.

