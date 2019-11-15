Police beef up Diwali operations

The Fiji Police Force has beefed up operations leading up to the upcoming Diwali long weekend.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says their strategy is to rotate and reposition checkpoints to ensure that all locations are covered.

ACP Khan says this is also based on the feedback from members of the public.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are relocating the checkpoints, the positioning of the checkpoints as we have been receiving complaints from the community as well that there are certain areas that their people still moving around including curfew hours, that is why we are repositioning our operations on the ground. You may see it may not be the checkpoints as usual at a particular place, they will move the checkpoints and there will be more snap roadblocks that we will be doing as well during our operations in this long weekend.”

ACP Khan says Fijians should expect an increase in police presence on our roads and communities during this long weekend.

Police are also urging everyone to be safe as we celebrate Diwali with families and loved ones.