Police await result of MSAF investigation

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
August 3, 2020 12:26 pm
Police are waiting for the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji to complete investigations into the fatal boat collision off the Nabouwalu Jetty in Vanua Levu last week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says they are awaiting the MSAF report to be in a better position to determine the next course of action.

The boat collision between Goundar Shipping’s new inter-island ferry the MV Joseph P and a wooden fishing boat happened around 4.30am last Thursday.

Three people were in the fishing boat, two were rescued while the body of the third was found a few hours later by a Police search and rescue team.

The inter-island ferry serves the Nabouwalu to Ellington route.

