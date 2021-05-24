Police await AG’s advice on Amadea investigation

Home

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 18, 2022 4:20 pm
RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE SULEIMAN KERIMOV YACHT. [File Photo]

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says they are waiting on the advice of the Attorney General for the next direction in relation to the investigation into the Russian yacht – Amadea.

The Amadea is being investigated for possible breaches of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone and money laundering.

Qiliho told FBC News their US counterparts have made submissions to the government through Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum regarding the proceedings of the investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

He says these steps of investigation are outlined in the Fiji Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act of 1997, which is guiding their investigations.

“In that regard, the US government will make its request and submission to the Fiji government through the office of the Attorney General. That dictates what we do, so what we investigated and pass on to our US counterparts and those of them that we are working here together with will push us through to the next course of action, which is meeting that direction from the Attorney General. “

The yacht, owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov berthed at the Lautoka Wharf on Wednesday and was been seized by police.

The crew of the Amadea remain on board and are not allowed to disembark as the investigation continues.

